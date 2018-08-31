Home States Odisha

Odisha to intensify patrolling with additional PCR vehicles

In a bid to intensify patrolling in the Capital ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, at least 10 new PCR vehicles will be procured by the Commissionerate Police. 

Published: 31st August 2018 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to intensify patrolling in the Capital ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, at least 10 new PCR vehicles will be procured by the Commissionerate Police. “We have planned to strengthen our PCR fleet ahead of the Hockey World Cup,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told Express. The Sports and Youth Services Department will assist the police in procuring the new vehicles. Commissionerate Police presently has 33 PCR vehicles out of which 11 are not in good condition.

The DGP further said security will be tightened at Biju Patnaik International Airport and hotels where the players, delegates and guests will stay during the mega sporting event. Besides, the Commissionerate Police will set up ‘May I Help You’ kiosks at strategic locations for the tourists.Dr Sharma said since Hockey World Cup is an international event, visitors from outside the State might feel uneasy in the presence of police in uniform. Keeping this in view, police personnel clad in special uniform comprising track pants, T-shirts with police written on the back and caps will be deployed at the stadium.

While police personnel in uniform will be deployed near the gates of the stadium, those in special uniform will guard the four stands inside the venue. Policemen in plain clothes will also be present inside the stadium and their primary responsibility would be to gather intelligence to avoid any untoward incident, the DGP said. Apart from deployment of police personnel, adequate CCTV cameras will be installed inside the venue. “A control room has been set up inside Kalinga Stadium where required equipment will be installed soon. While some CCTV cameras are already in place, a few more will be installed at the venue in the coming days”, Dr Sharma added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Men’s Hockey World Cup Sports and Youth Services Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing