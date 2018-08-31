Odisha to intensify patrolling with additional PCR vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to intensify patrolling in the Capital ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, at least 10 new PCR vehicles will be procured by the Commissionerate Police. “We have planned to strengthen our PCR fleet ahead of the Hockey World Cup,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told Express. The Sports and Youth Services Department will assist the police in procuring the new vehicles. Commissionerate Police presently has 33 PCR vehicles out of which 11 are not in good condition.

The DGP further said security will be tightened at Biju Patnaik International Airport and hotels where the players, delegates and guests will stay during the mega sporting event. Besides, the Commissionerate Police will set up ‘May I Help You’ kiosks at strategic locations for the tourists.Dr Sharma said since Hockey World Cup is an international event, visitors from outside the State might feel uneasy in the presence of police in uniform. Keeping this in view, police personnel clad in special uniform comprising track pants, T-shirts with police written on the back and caps will be deployed at the stadium.

While police personnel in uniform will be deployed near the gates of the stadium, those in special uniform will guard the four stands inside the venue. Policemen in plain clothes will also be present inside the stadium and their primary responsibility would be to gather intelligence to avoid any untoward incident, the DGP said. Apart from deployment of police personnel, adequate CCTV cameras will be installed inside the venue. “A control room has been set up inside Kalinga Stadium where required equipment will be installed soon. While some CCTV cameras are already in place, a few more will be installed at the venue in the coming days”, Dr Sharma added.