Rains in Chhattisgarh inundate five Jharsuguda villages

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Heavy rains in upper catchments of Hirakud reservoir in Chhattisgarh have severely affected life in 19 Khand Mouja area under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. Of the 19 villages, five are completely under water. The affected villages are Semliam, Sukhasoda, Chikhili, Muhudi and Mahulpali.The worst affected are vegetable, paddy and sugarcane farmers whose crops on several acres of land have been completely damaged.

Lakhanpur tehsildar Hemsagar Bhoi and BDO Gobind Dansena, who surveyed the affected areas, said district administration is ready to combat any flood situation. All arrangements have been made to move people to schools in case the level of flood water in reservoir increases. Preparations have also been made to provide cooked food to people in case of emergency, Bhoi said.According to sources, due to heavy flow of water in Mahanadi and its tributaries, Hansdeo, Tandula, Paeri, Sonondur, Kodar, Maniari, Seonath and Kalo, the authorities of Ravi Shankar Sagar Dam in the neighbouring State released 1253.61 cubic metre water. Similarly, 424.44 cubic metre flood water is being released from Dhuduwa dam in Kanker district.

With this, a large of number of gates of Kalo dam on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border have been opened. As a result of the opening of several gates in the upper catchment areas, including Kalma, 243.4 cubic feet water is entering Hirakud Reservoir every second.Keeping 2014 flood situation in mind, the State Government has constructed flood shelter homes in Kanaktora and Remada.