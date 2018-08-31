Home States Odisha

Stone laid for stadium in Puri

 Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Maheswar Mohanty laid the foundation stone for second indoor stadium here on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

PURI:  Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Maheswar Mohanty laid the foundation stone for a second indoor stadium here on Thursday. The stadium would be constructed by Wapcos, a Central Government undertaking before December this year. Funds for the pre-fabricated international standard multi-purpose indoor stadium, which would cost Rs 7 crore, was released by the Centre under ‘Khelo India’ programme. The stadium would have four badminton courts with 240-spectator capacity besides provisions for other indoor games.

Mohanty said though there was inordinate delay in construction of the open stadium for various unavoidable reasons, time has come to cheer for sportspersons of the city. Vertex consultation has almost completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the open stadium which would come up alongside the indoor stadium which has eight acre land, the Minister informed.

It is learnt that the Collector had requested State Government to release `25 crore from ‘Abhada Yojana’ for the stadium. The Minister felicitated Jayanti Behera and her coach for winning a number of gold and silver medals in International Para Games.

