Theatre Olympiad from September 1 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Theatre groups and artists from across the country and world will participate in the 12 day annual International Theatre Festival-2018 to be held here from September 1 to 10. To be organised by Utkala Yuva Sanskrutika Sangha (UYSS) in association with Department of Tourism, Culture as well as Cuttack district administration.

“The biggest theatrical extravaganza will cherish the illustrious company of more than 100 different cultural groups comprising the galaxy of 2,500 performing artists from more than 20 states of India and countries like Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Morrocco, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan besides an attendance of large number of Indian as well as foreign spectators,” said Prof. Kartik Chandra Rath, eminent Dramatist and Secretary of the Sangha.