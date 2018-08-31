Home States Odisha

Three cops suspended but lawyers continue stir

Even as three police personnel were suspended by Commissionerate Police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an advocate in the city, lawyers continued their cease work agitation demanding.

Agitating lawyers staging road block at High Court Square in Cuttack on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as three police personnel were suspended by Commissionerate Police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an advocate in the city, lawyers continued their cease work agitation demanding immediate arrest of all those involved in the incident. The agitating lawyers took out a rally from Orissa High Court premises to the Collectorate and later staged a road blockade by burning tyres in front of the Criminal Court Bar and High Court Square to protest police inaction in arresting the accused persons. 

“Though a prima facie case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC by the police, it is unfortunate that the accused have not been arrested yet,” the General Body of Orissa High Court Bar Association stated.  Secretary of the association Satyabrata Mohanty said the members have unanimously decided to continue the cease work till Monday.  The Bar will decide its further course of action on Monday.

On the other hand, based on preliminary investigation report submitted by Additional DCP Gupta Mahakud, havildar Prasanna Kumar Behera, constable Dillip Kumar Samal and OAPF constable Uday Kumar Bhuyan have been placed under suspension while departmental action has been initiated against home guard Kishore Jena.  

“Four separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident,” DCP Akhilesvar Singh said.
Meanwhile, acting on a PIL filed by the Civil Bar Association, the bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri has issued notice to the DGP, Home Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Chauliaganj IIC.

