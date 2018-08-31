Two days Odisha Parba in Surat from September 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia Samaj, New Delhi will organise a two-day Odisha Parba in Surat of Gujarat to showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and legacy of the State. The two-day event will be held at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana on September 2 and 3.“After the success of Odisha Parba at Delhi for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018, it’s time now to bring the rich culture, heritage, history and legacy of Odisha to the people of Gujarat, a State which also boasts of a rich cultural legacy like Odisha,” said Odia Samaj president Sidhartha Pradhan.

The occasion will provide an opportunity to the residents of Surat to enjoy authentic Odia cuisine in the form of popular street foods, exotic sweets, pickles and traditional thali from nooks and corners of Odisha. The famous Rasagolla from Pahala near Bhubaneswar and Masala Mudhi from Baripada will also be served, he said.

The focus of the festival will be the legacy of Lord Jagannath. A replica of the ‘Raths’ (chariots) used in the world famous Puri Rath Yatra will be displayed at the entrance gate and intricate applique work and pattachitra designs of Odisha will add more colour to the whole ambience, Pradhan said.

The event will be a shoppers’ paradise offering world famous Odissi sarees, attractive handloom dress materials, bed sheets, kurtas, lungis, jute products besides offering intricately designed handcrafted silver and dhokra jewellery, applique work, wood craft products and beautiful paintings using sea shells from the beaches of Puri.

Residents of Surat and nearby towns of Gujarat will have a great opportunity to witness the unique culture, heritage, tradition, dance, melody and culinary delights of Odisha under one spectrum.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani is scheduled to inaugurate the Odisha Parba which will be attended by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.