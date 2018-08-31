Home States Odisha

Voter list revision from Sept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Revision of electoral rolls will begin from September 1. This was announced on Thursday by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar at the all-party meeting convened by him to discuss revision of electoral rolls ahead of the General Elections next year. The final voter list will be published on January 4, 2019.

“Political parties were requested to cooperate during the revision of electoral rolls. Field level functionaries of the parties should ensure that youths, women, SC/ST and disabled voters are not left out. If there is any error in the list, it should be revised. Besides, booth rationalisation has to be carried out at the district level,” the CEO said.Kumar requested the parties to appoint agents in all the booths before revision of electoral rolls starts. The political parties were asked to inform the CEO, district election officers and the Collectors after appointment of agents. 

This apart, use of electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) besides formation of new booths were discussed at the meeting.Senior BJD leader and Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Sibanand Ray of Congress, BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty and spokesperson Pitambar Acharya, Prashant Kumar Mishra of CPI, Dushmant Das of CPM and Rabindra Badjena and Nathuram Dehuri of Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

