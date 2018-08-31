Home States Odisha

Youth kills former girlfriend’s parents

A 29-year-old youth was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents after they refused to marry off their daughter with him. 

Published: 31st August 2018

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : A 29-year-old youth was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents after they refused to marry off their daughter with him. The accused, identified as Bailochan Senapati of Malabada village under Chandbali police limits, was produced in SDJM court on Thursday. As per reports, the incident occurred late on Wednesday at the deceased house in the same village. The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Biswal (70) and his wife Saraswati (62). 

Police said Bailochan had an affair with Sudhakar’s daughter. But his love could not materialise as Sudhakar fixed his daughter’s marriage with another youth of his choice last year. It triggered enmity between the two families. After being frustrated over the issue, Bailochan decided to take revenge and attacked Sudhakar and his wife with a wooden plank on Wednesday night. 

He did not even spare Sudhakar’s another daughter who sustained serious injuries in the attack. 
While Saraswati died on the spot, Sudhakar succumbed to injuries in Chandabali Community Health Centre (CHC). Sudhakar’s injured daughter has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.  Her condition is stated to be critical, said IIC of Chandabali police station Minati Biswal, adding that further investigation is on.

