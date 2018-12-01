Home States Odisha

Crop loss haunts Balangir cotton farmers

Cotton farmers of Patnagarh are a worried lot as their crop has failed due to adverse weather condition.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:31 AM

By Sanjay Mishra
Express News Service

BALANGIR: Cotton farmers of Patnagarh are a worried lot as their crop has failed due to adverse weather condition. While cotton crop in many parts of the district is ready for harvesting, in some pockets, there might be crop loss.

Known as the cotton belt of Balangir district, Patnagarh produces best quality cotton. In the current kharif season, cotton has been grown in 27,467 hectares (ha) which is in ‘boll bursting’ stage and harvesting will begin within a few days.

Sources, however, said unfavourable weather condition in September and October had an adverse impact on the crop. Rain and overcast weather condition in the last week of September and second week of October played spoilsport. Such unfriendly weather affected the crop adversely as either “boll bursting” has not taken place or the bolls have become black. Moreover, there has been drastic fall in the number of bolls for each plant this year, it added.

Some farmers have even indicated that they have no option but to migrate to other States for work to make up for the loss.

Cotton farmer Judhistir Behera said, “We were expecting a good harvest this year as initially cotton crop was growing very well. But after Nuakhai (in September), the crop failed due to adverse weather condition. There used to be at least 50/60 bolls per plant for a good yield of the crop. But this year, it has come down to 10/15 bolls per plant. We will incur a heavy loss this year.”

Another farmer Sushant Sahu said they had no option but to leave their villages to work elsewhere to earn their living. “Since crop has failed, we have to work somewhere else to earn bread for the family,” he added.

Officials of the district Agriculture department, who visited the cotton fields of the farmers, also admitted that cotton crop has not been good this year.

Balangir District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Jasobanta Sahu said, “The adverse weather condition in September and October had an impact on the health of cotton crop. Now, the yield will be much less than what the farmers had initially expected.”

