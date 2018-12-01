Elephant calf succumbs

Home States Odisha

Published: 01st December 2018

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A nine-month-old elephant calf died at Kapilash rescue centre on Friday, six months after it was rescued from a forest. The calf was undergoing treatment for the last two days.

The calf, which had been rescued from Chhendipada in Angul, was under observation at the centre.
OUAT experts had visited the centre to find out the reasons behind its illness. Forest officials had brought the male calf from Chhendipada in July after it was abandoned by a herd of elephants. There forest officials tried their best to send it to forest, but failed.

The calf was not taking any food except  lactogen, lactodex and cereals since July.  It suddenly became sick on Friday morning. “A team was sent by OUAT Veterinary College. The team opined that the calf might have died due to brain haemorrhage. Postmortem report is awaited,” DFO Sudarshan Patra said.
Three days ago, another ailing elephant calf, rescued from Hindon forest sub-division area, had died during treatment for an infection.

