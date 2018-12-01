Fake Maoist nabbed

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Police on Friday arrested a person for demanding extortion, posing as a Maoist, from a contractor of Rayagada town. The arrested man has been identified as J Basant of Kalahandi Pada street under Chandili police limits. Another person has been detained in this connection.

According to sources, a letter was sent to contractor Iswar Gopal Chetty of Rayagada when he was absent from work a few days back. In the letter, the contractor was told to give `50 lakh or face dire consequences like his elder brother. The letter, written in Telugu, was signed by Chalapati Rao under the letter head of CPIML. After issuing the letter, the imposter started calling Chetty over phone asking him to hand over the money.

After Chetty filed a complaint, Rayagada police started investigation and came to know that Basant was the imposter. They trapped Basant near Regional Industrial Centre in the town on Friday. SDPO RK Dash said Basant has been forwarded to court which has rejected his bail plea. He has been remanded to custody and another person of the same area detained for interrogation.

Elder brother of Chetty, Gandhi Gopal Chetty, was gunned down by the Maoists in 2014 near his petrol bunk at Sikarpai in Kalyansinghpur block of the district. After the incident, Gopal had shifted to Rayagada with his family.