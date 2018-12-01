Mahabandh hits life on day 2

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life was crippled in Western Odisha districts for the second day on Friday due to the two-day ‘Mahabandh’ called by lawyers demanding a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the region. While train services were disrupted, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt.

The Mahabandh, called by Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA), began at 6 am on Thursday and will continue till 6 am on Saturday.

All Central and State government offices, banks and financial institutions, educational institutions, markets, shops and business establishments remained closed on the day. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on national and state highways.

The lawyers also staged agitation at Sambalpur railway station, Sambalpur City station and Hirakud station.

Railways sources said as many as 18 trains were cancelled and three were partially cancelled while five were diverted.

Spokesperson of CAC Sureswar Mishra said they received overwhelming support from the public on the second day as well. People supported the agitation despite inconvenience faced by them, he added.

Many social organisations and lawyers extended an helping hand and provided food to many people, including drivers and cleaners of trucks besides other vehicles stranded on the highways due to the Mahabandh.

Like the first day, the impact of Mahabandh was also seen in the districts of Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sonepur and Bargarh.