Nabarangpur SP shifted over misbehaviour allegation

The State Government has shifted Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma and directed him to join State Police Headquarters in Cuttack with immediate effect.

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: The State Government has shifted Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma and directed him to join State Police Headquarters in Cuttack with immediate effect. The action came after Government received complaints from various quarters against Sharma in past some months.

Sharma landed in trouble on November 25 after State working president of Congress and former MP Pradeep Majhi accused the former of abusing and assaulting a dalit youth of the town on November 23. Majhi alleged that Babula Bhatra, a cable operator, had gone to the SP’s house to instal a cable TV connection. 

As Babula allegedly did not offer his respect, he was beaten mercilessly by Sharma. Majhi also released an audio tape featuring conversation between Babula and IIC of  Papadahandi police station. In the conversation, police are heard persuading Babula not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Majhi demanded action against the SP and other subordinate police officials involved in the matter. He had threatened to observe bandh in the district on December 4 and launch agitation, if no action is taken against Sharma.

At a media conference, Majhi criticised the ruling party’s local minister, MLAs and MP for remaining mum on the issue. Soon after, DGP RP Sharma directed South-Western range DIG Ashis Singh to probe and report on the alleged assault on a private cable operator by the SP at his official residence.
Meanwhile, Koraput SP KV Singh has been given the additional charge of Nabarangpur.

Allegations are not new to the SP who was accused of torturing two elderly subordinate staff in his residence in August. The victims, Robin Chandra Lima (48) and Debraj Chandi (57), both working as orderly in the SP’s residence, alleged torture by Sharma a number of times. 

The victims alleged that they were not only assaulted by Sharma but also forced to do sit-ups for minor delays in obeying ‘saheb’s’ orders.

Besides, it is learnt that the Constable Association had also lodged complaints with DGP against the SP of harassment and misbehaviour.

