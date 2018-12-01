ORMAS workshop on skill development of rural youth

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) organised a workshop on Placement-linked Training Programme on Skill Development of Rural Youth in its conference hall on the premises of Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra fairground on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, ORMAS Deputy Director Bipin Rout briefed about the main objectives of the programme and requested all participants to avail the opportunity.

The eligibility criteria of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) was also elaborated. The beneficiaries should fall within the age bracket of 15-35 years of age, Rout said. He also identified 20 participants as mentors from different districts. The participants were from Cuttack, Khurdha, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Balasore, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Angul and Subarnapur districts.

Stating that the Union Government has given special recognition to ORMAS’s model counselling, Rout said many States have shown interest in adopting it for skill development.

“Many renowned national and international companies prefer Odisha’s skilled youths. Other States of our country are also studying the Odisha model to replicate it for skill development of their youths,” he added.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Cuttack Saroj Kanta Mohanty said free training, accommodation and fooding are being provided to beneficiaries. He urged the participants to disseminate programme details in their respective village and community.