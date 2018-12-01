Home States Odisha

Outfit plea to Mahanadi Tribunal on Chandigarh projects

Angul and Paradip to discuss the problems faced by locals and the ill effects on biodiversity and Eco-tourist spots due to construction of dams and barrages by the neighbouring State. 

Published: 01st December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi river (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan has urged Mahanadi River Disputes Tribunal to issue interim order asking Chhattisgarh Government to stop all construction works on the river upstream till the matter is resolved. 

As the second meeting of the tribunal, formed to resolve Mahanadi water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is expected to take place on December 15, the outfit raised its voice against the unilateral construction of barrages and dams by Chhattisgarh Government in the upper catchment of the river, which has now emerged as a major threat to the ecosystem of Mahanadi basin as well as the State’s agriculture and power sectors. 

Members of the outfit said the tribunal should immediately issue an interim order directing Chhattisgarh to stop its construction work on the river upstream and not operationalise any of the barrage or dam projects that have been completed till the final hearing is over. 

Convener of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Sudarshan Das said they have decided to organise meetings in Jharsuguda, Angul and Paradip to discuss the problems faced by locals and the ill effects on biodiversity and Eco-tourist spots due to construction of dams and barrages by the neighbouring State. 

TAGS
Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Mahanadi River Disputes Tribunal

