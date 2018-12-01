Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement begins after delay

Purchase of paddy started at the procurement centres in Kalahandi district on Friday, nearly a month behind the scheduled date.

Published: 01st December 2018

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Purchase of paddy started at the procurement centres in Kalahandi district on Friday, nearly a month behind the scheduled date. Though the procurement was scheduled to start on November 1, the custom rice millers expressed their reluctance to sign agreement over their demands like enhancement of transportation charges, storage commission and gunny bag depreciation charges.

Meanwhile, verification to ascertain boiling, drying and milling capacity of the mills was conducted on the direction of Odisha Civil Supply Corporation and notice was issued to the millers by Collector to sign agreement by November 24 or get debarred.

On November 26, the millers succumbed to pressure and 75 of them signed an agreement to participate in the procurement process.

The first paddy procurement took place on November 26 in Junagarh Regulated Marketing Society and 144 quintal was purchased. On Friday, purchase took place at seven procurement centres in Utkella, Rupra and Narla centres under Bhawanipatna sub-division and Jaipatna, Sargiguda, Moter and Mingur under Dharamgarh sub-division.

Civil Supply Officer Siba Prasad Dora said after initial hiccups, steps have been taken to ensure that the purchasing centres are farmer-friendly and no middlemen or dalals play any role. All the 174 purchasing centres, 72 under Bhawanipatna sub-division and 102 under Dharamgarh sub-division will be functional in the scheduled days, he added.

