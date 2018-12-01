Probe commission submits report

Home States Odisha

Justice Raghubir Das Commission of Inquiry, constituted to probe into the case of missing Ratna Bhandar keys of Srimandir, submitted its final report to the State Government on Friday.

CUTTACK: Justice Raghubir Das Commission of Inquiry, constituted to probe into the case of missing Ratna Bhandar keys of Srimandir, submitted its final report to the State Government on Friday.
Secretary of the Commission Kashinath Panigrahi submitted the 324-page report to Under Secretary of Home department PK Dey in less than the stipulated six-month time period.

According to the Commission, the final report has been prepared taking into account five affidavits of Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple Pradipta Mohapatra, former and present Collector of Puri, Srimandir Administrator (Niti) Pradeep Kumar Dash, Puri District Treasury Officer Rama Ranjan Das and Law department Principal Secretary Sashikanta Mishra besides statements of two witnesses - former temple administrators Kali Kumar Ratha and Rabindra Narayan Mishra, which were received during the course of the investigation since July 25.

Official sources said basing on the three terms of references (TORs) mentioning the role, conduct and accountability of individuals/groups/authorities responsible for the non-availability of keys, the circumstances under which keys of Ratna Bhandar went missing and guidelines for safekeeping of the keys as well as suggestions to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future have been highlighted in the report.

Odisha Government had ordered a judicial probe on June 4 following a massive public outcry over the mysterious disappearance of Ratna Bhandar keys. Justice Raghubir Das, retired judge of Orissa High Court, was appointed the Chairman of the ‘Commission of Inquiry’ on June 6 and the notification regarding Terms of Reference (ToR) was published on June 8. 
After lapse of the tenure of the commission on September 7, the State Government had extended its term by another three months.

