Report sought on centres solemnising marriages

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed Collectors to inquire into functioning of unregistered institutions in their respective districts which are solemnising marriages in a manner that is contrary to law.

The district chiefs have been asked to submit report on organisations which are indulged in child marriages and also issuing marriage certificates.

The direction came after the Supreme Court directed the State to file affidavit on organisations which are conducting marriages and issuing certificates in contravention of the law.

The apex court sought the affidavit on measures being taken for regulating these institutions and ensuring that they issue marriage certificates after proper verification.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court (HC) had observed that marriages conducted by AMOFOI is contrary to Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 and such marriage certificate issued by the organisation cannot be treated to be valid.

Quoting the HC order, an official of Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti said no registered society in the State has been notified to function as the Registrar of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The HC had observed that AMOFOI, which is registered under Society Registration Act 1860, was conducting marriages of minor girl in the Gandharba form under the Hindu law and also providing marriage certificate.