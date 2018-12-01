Home States Odisha

Robbers loot Rs 7 Lakh from CMS staffer

Hearing Das’s scream, locals rushed to the spot and shifted him to Port Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: IN a broad daylight heist, three armed robbers looted Rs seven lakh at gunpoint from an employee of CMS, a company engaged for ATM cash management of various nationalised banks, on Friday.

After collecting money, victim Sanjay Das of Barundi under Tirtol police limits was going to Tata Motor Financial Ltd office situated at Sahoo Complex near IFFCO Chowk on Cuttack- Paradip State Highway when three armed youths reached there at 12.15 pm and opened fire at him. They tried to snatch away the bag carrying Rs seven lakh cash from Das, but failed. Later, one of the miscreants opened fire at Das and the bullet hit his left leg. They snatched the bag and managed to flee by terrorising the locals. 

Paradip IIC Rajani Kant Samal said no FIR has been lodged by Das at the police station in this regard. However, a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants, he added.

On Monday, two miscreants had looted Rs 1.64 lakh cash at gunpoint from a manager of a petrol pump located near Puran Uddapada on Cuttack-Paradip SH under Raghunathpur police limits. 

In another incident, Rs 56,000 cash was looted from an employee of a micro finance company at Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur police limits. Interestingly, police are yet to nab the miscreants involved in these cases. Lack of police patrolling led to the rise of robbery cases in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur areas, locals alleged.

Man robbed of Rs 2.79 lakh 

Jagatsinghpur: Miscreants took away Rs 2.79 lakh from the motorcycle of a secretary of OMFED cooperative society on Friday. Secretary of Subhadra OMFED cooperative society Narayan Behera of Batimara village along with secretary of Jayadurga society Bhaskar Behera of Mahatola village were returning after withdrawing cash of Rs 2.79 lakh from a UCO bank branch at Jagatsinghpur when the incident took place.

They had kept the money in the box of the motorcycle and parked their vehicle at Balia store on Cuttack-Nuagaon NH when the miscreants broke open the box and took away the cash. Later, Narayan and Bhaskar lodged an FIR at Biridi police station.

