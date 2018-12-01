Sexual slur against shelter home

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Girl inmates of a shelter home at Beltikiri under Sadar police limits have brought allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the shelter home.

The girl inmates, staying in the shelter home run by ‘Good News India Dream Centre’, an NGO, alleged that the head of the organisation touched them inappropriately and sexually harassed them. They also alleged that he harassed them physically and mentally. Girls also levelled sexual harassment allegations against the caretaker of the organisation.

The shelter home, which has been operating for the last two years without registration under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has 92 children, including 50 girls. Though no formal complaint has been lodged till the report was filed in this regard, officials of the District Child Protection Unit, District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Legal Services Authority rushed to the home and started investigation into the allegations.

Meanwhile, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Anuradha Goswami has lodged a complaint against the shelter home for violating provisions under JJ Act at Sadar police station. Police forces have been deployed at the shelter home to avoid any untoward situation.

SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said no sexual harassment complaint has been filed so far. However, action will be taken against the accused after a formal complaint is filed. The DCPO has lodged a complaint regarding running of shelter home without registration under JJ Act, he added.