Home States Odisha

Smart cams to rein in traffic violations

RLVDS is a mass surveillance system that automatically captures image of the vehicle violating traffic rules. The system starts capturing any violation as soon as the traffic signal turns red. 

Published: 01st December 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic violators beware! The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will soon introduce Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) to catch and penalise those violating traffic rules in the Capital.

RLVDS is a mass surveillance system that automatically captures image of the vehicle violating traffic rules. The system starts capturing any violation as soon as the traffic signal turns red. 

Similarly, SVDS is a state-of-the-art system which determines the speed by calculating the time between multiple frames of the vehicle and captures image of its number plate.

These high-tech systems will be assisted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) mechanism which will help in efficient monitoring of vehicle movement in the City.

This smart monitoring of traffic violations through the ANPR-based system is also expected to help cops nab traffic violators, especially habitual offenders, easily. 

The systems are being placed at gantry structures installed at various locations across the City. Trial run of both the systems have already started.  

Sources said RLVDS is already in place at Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square while SVDS has been installed in several areas like AG road to Capital Hospital Square, Sainik School road, NH 16 at Baramunda square, Jaydev Vihar and Vani Vihar and NH 16 near Raghunathpur. More locations in the City will be covered under these smart traffic management systems in the coming days, the sources said. 

BSCL officials said these smart systems will be made fully functional within two months. Traffic violators detected through these systems will be issued ‘Smart Challans’ and heavy penalty will be recovered from them, they said. 

BSCL Managing Director Krishan Kumar said RLVDS and SVDS will transform the City traffic and improve road safety standards in near future. “We urge people to obey traffic rules religiously to avoid ‘Smart Challans’,” Kumar said.

He said public address system has already been installed at Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square to make people aware about traffic rules and make other important announcements for commuters. 
Kumar further informed that Radar Speed Signs have been placed at 10 locations in the City to inform commuters about the speed limits on different roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp