Smart cams to rein in traffic violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic violators beware! The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will soon introduce Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) to catch and penalise those violating traffic rules in the Capital.

RLVDS is a mass surveillance system that automatically captures image of the vehicle violating traffic rules. The system starts capturing any violation as soon as the traffic signal turns red.

Similarly, SVDS is a state-of-the-art system which determines the speed by calculating the time between multiple frames of the vehicle and captures image of its number plate.

These high-tech systems will be assisted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) mechanism which will help in efficient monitoring of vehicle movement in the City.

This smart monitoring of traffic violations through the ANPR-based system is also expected to help cops nab traffic violators, especially habitual offenders, easily.

The systems are being placed at gantry structures installed at various locations across the City. Trial run of both the systems have already started.

Sources said RLVDS is already in place at Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square while SVDS has been installed in several areas like AG road to Capital Hospital Square, Sainik School road, NH 16 at Baramunda square, Jaydev Vihar and Vani Vihar and NH 16 near Raghunathpur. More locations in the City will be covered under these smart traffic management systems in the coming days, the sources said.

BSCL officials said these smart systems will be made fully functional within two months. Traffic violators detected through these systems will be issued ‘Smart Challans’ and heavy penalty will be recovered from them, they said.

BSCL Managing Director Krishan Kumar said RLVDS and SVDS will transform the City traffic and improve road safety standards in near future. “We urge people to obey traffic rules religiously to avoid ‘Smart Challans’,” Kumar said.

He said public address system has already been installed at Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square to make people aware about traffic rules and make other important announcements for commuters.

Kumar further informed that Radar Speed Signs have been placed at 10 locations in the City to inform commuters about the speed limits on different roads.