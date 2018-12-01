Home States Odisha

Spic and span roads for Naveen

The district administration has reviewed the preparations and directed the officials to ensure the visit goes off without a hitch.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:37 AM

Sanitation workers engaged to clean the road and make it dust-free | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) authorities have intensified road repair work in the city and adjoining areas as part of its arrangement ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit on Saturday. 

The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the city at 11.15 am to attend several inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies. He will also address two public meetings at Palur hills on the outskirts of the city and Khallikote University stadium during his nearly 2-hour stay.

The civic body has developed two temporary helipads at Palur hills and City High School ground for the visit of the Chief Minister. The corporation officials have repaired the six-km stretch of the main road, which was damaged during cyclone Titli and subsequent floods, in the city for smooth passage of Naveen’s motorcade. This apart, sanitation workers have been engaged to clean the road and make it dust-free.

Senior officials of Ganjam district administration have been camping in the city to oversee the preparations while police have intensified vehicle-checking drive.
The district administration has reviewed the preparations and directed the officials to ensure the visit goes off without a hitch.

