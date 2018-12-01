Sun Temple talks on Dec 10

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has convened a high-level meeting of officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the State Government and structural experts on December 10 to discuss on issues relating to conservation of the Sun Temple at Konark.

After holding deliberations with a delegation from Odisha led by Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda at New Delhi on Friday, Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma said a detailed discussion will be held at Bhubaneswar to decide on the future course of action.

He, however, allayed concerns on structural stability of the temple and said adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the world heritage site.

“Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute has certified that there is no threat to the Sun Temple. We discussed the report in detail and it has been decided to hold another meeting where all proposals and suggestions given by various committees will be discussed,” Sharma told reporters.

A couple of days back, Director General of ASI Usha Sharma had also urged Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to have a meeting with ASI team members at Bhubaneswar following media reports that the temple structure is under threat and 40 per cent of original carvings have been replaced.

Meanwhile, responding to a letter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union Culture Minister said due care is being taken by ASI for conservation, preservation and environmental development of the temple within the prescribed norms and international charters for conservation of monuments.

“The Sun Temple is a protected monument and also a Unesco world heritage site. Conservation work is a continuous process and being taken up regularly as per the site requirements. Intensive structural repairs have been executed in the early 20th century in Jagamohan of the temple and surrounding structures by the ASI,” he said.

Stating that the reports on replacement of 40 per cent of original carvings are not true, Sharma said there is no evidence of any decorations/carvings and plain stone work being applied for structural stability.

However, some restorations of original features have been done as per prevalent international conservation charters and guidelines wherever enough evidence of original existence was available, he added.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani and Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash were present.