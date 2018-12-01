Home States Odisha

Truck carrying relief  overturns, 3 die

Published: 01st December 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Three persons, including the driver of a truck, died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a 100-ft deep gorge on Friday. 

The driver was negotiating a ghat near Badapur under R Udayagiri police limits when he lost control over the vehicle resulting in the accident. 

The deceased have been identified as Nageswar Rao, driver; Rama Rao, owner of the vehicle, and Malaya Tripathy, an employee of RWSS Department. 

According to reports, the truck carrying relief materials was going from Parlakhemundi to Mohona when the mishap occurred. Fire brigade personnel of R Udayagiri rushed to the spot for rescue operation. 
A case has been registered. Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha said `4 lakh ex gratia would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

