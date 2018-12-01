VIMSAR seeks docs to manage crisis

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As the strike by Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla entered 14th day on Friday, Director Ashwini Pujahari has drawn the attention of the government to deal with the situation.

Pujahari has written to Health Department requesting them to send at least 60 doctors to VIMSAR to manage the situation. He also discussed with the higher authorities of the department over the issue, he added.

With 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons on strike from November 17 under the banner of JDA, health services continued to be affected in VIMSAR. They are demanding removal of VIMSAR Director alleging his involvement in series of unlawful activities.

The JDA alleged that the poor and helpless patients are being harassed and humiliated regularly by Pujahari. Besides, unwarranted and unproved experimental surgeries are being conducted on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee, the JDA alleged. Attempts to create unrest in VIMSAR are being made by some self-proclaimed social workers with the support of Pujahari, the JDA further alleged.

The JDA claimed that Pujahari is threatening undergraduate and postgraduate students with implication in false cases besides misbehaving girl students in the name of moral policing.

Vice president of JDA, VIMSAR, Himanshu Mishra said the stir would continue till their demands are met.

On November 26, a four-member team of Health department visited VIMSAR to inquire into the veracity of allegations made by JDA.