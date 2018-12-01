Home States Odisha

VIMSAR seeks docs to manage crisis

Pujahari has written to Health Department requesting them to send at least 60 doctors to VIMSAR to manage the situation.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As the strike by Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla entered 14th day on Friday, Director Ashwini Pujahari has drawn the attention of the government to deal with the situation.

Pujahari has written to Health Department requesting them to send at least 60 doctors to VIMSAR to manage the situation. He also discussed with the higher authorities of the department over the issue, he added.

With 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons on strike from November 17 under the banner of JDA, health services continued to be affected in VIMSAR. They are demanding removal of VIMSAR Director alleging his involvement in series of unlawful activities.

The JDA alleged that the poor and helpless patients are being harassed and humiliated regularly by Pujahari. Besides, unwarranted and unproved experimental surgeries are being conducted on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee, the JDA alleged. Attempts to create unrest in VIMSAR are being made by some self-proclaimed social workers with the support of Pujahari, the JDA further alleged.

The JDA claimed that Pujahari is threatening undergraduate and postgraduate students with implication in false cases besides misbehaving girl students in the name of moral policing.

Vice president of JDA, VIMSAR, Himanshu Mishra said the stir would continue till their demands are met.

On November 26, a four-member team of Health department visited VIMSAR to inquire into the veracity of allegations made by JDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp