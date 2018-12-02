Pradhan attacks Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on corruption issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Attacking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said corruption has reached its zenith in the state during BJD regime. Ridiculing the 3T mantra - Transparency, Teamwork and Technology - propagated by the Chief Minister to bring about rapid transformation, Pradhan said corruption is rampant in this government and this is being promoted by the former.

At a meeting organised by the party here to welcome former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi who recently joined the BJP in New Delhi, Pradhan said BJD government changed the PWD code in 2015 ostensibly to split works of big projects with an aim to avoid tender and award contract to party workers. This has promoted the PC (percentage commission) culture which is rampant in Water Resources and Works departments.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government for the sexual assault on inmates of a shelter home in Dhenkanal district, the Union Minister said clarification of Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal exposed how inefficient is this government.

Lambasting the Chief Minister for his announcement to provide smart phone to 70 lakh members of women self-help groups, Pradhan said the State stood at the bottom at national level in construction of toilets. The women of the State need toilet first and mobile later, he added. Questioning the popularity of the ruling BJD, the Union Minister sought to know why the Chief Minister’s office took two months to grant no objection certificate to Aparajita’s application for voluntary retirement from the civil service.

Dubbing Pradhan’s allegation as false and baseless, the BJD said Aparajita lied to the government by stating that she would join a non-government organisation of the United Nations. Now, the truth has come out after her joining the BJP, said BJD spokesperson Sulochana Das.Taking a jibe at Pradhan for targeting non-Odia IAS officer, Das asked the Union Minister to explain how another IAS officer of Bihar origin was found suitable for his party.