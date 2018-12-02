Home States Odisha

BSF in Malkangiri celebrate Raising Day

The Border Security Forces (BSF) has lost many of its bravehearts due to Maoist violence like Malkangiri and Koraput.

BSF personnel (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Odisha has remained a challenging battle field for the Border Security Forces (BSF). It has lost many of its bravehearts in bringing back normalcy to the districts worst affected by Maoist violence like Malkangiri and Koraput since its deployment in these two places in 2010.Marking the BSF Raising Day on Saturday, the BSF Chief PRO Sukumar Sarangi said Central forces like BSF and CRPF were deployed in Odisha in 2010 on the requisition by the State Government when the CPI(Maoist) outfit came into existence following merger of two outfits. 

Initially, BSF was deployed in  Malkangiri and Koraput districts and gradually the deployment was extended to Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts.Sarangi stated that Gurupriya bridge was possible due to the concerted efforts of the elite forces. The forces have made it easier for the civil administration to reach out to the people in interior and inaccessible areas of Malkangiri, he added.

Highlighting its achievements till date, the BSF Chief PRO claimed that five hardcore Maoists have been neutralised, 599 rebels arrested, 758 rebels surrendered, 833 weapons including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, 6499 detonators and 6,781 kg ganja seized. Maoist violence in Malkangiri and Koraput districts has come down to a large extent, he said.

