Doctor assaulted at Bhadrak District Hospital

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Tension prevailed at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after a doctor was assaulted by a few residents of Kaupur village under Bhadrak police limits on Saturday.The villagers also damaged a Mahaprayan vehicle at the hospital. Sources said two patients died within 10 minutes at the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Relatives of one of the deceased, Giridhari Majhi, booked the Mahaprayan vehicle to carry the body to his native place in Tihidi.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Kaupur rushed to the OPD of the DHH and demanded free hearse service to carry the body of the other deceased, Pritilata Das, to the village. However, Dr Deepak Jena expressed his inability to provide the vehicle which irked the villagers who then assaulted him. The doctor said he had to turn down the villagers’ request as the hospital has only one Mahaprayan vehicle.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Based on an FIR filed by the hospital authorities, two persons have been detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the incident, said ADMO Pradip Khuntia.