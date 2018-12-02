Emami Cement plant in Jajpur gets steady power

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Emami Cement Limited (ECL) at Kalinga Nagar Industrial area has been supplied uninterrupted power supply from the inter-state 400/220 KV New Duburi grid of Odisha Power Tranmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL).Emami Cement Limited was allowed to receive 15 MVA power in 132 KV from OPTCL. However, taking its future expansion plan into consideration, ECL applied for 15 MVA power in 220 KV.

City-based AK Das Associates Ltd successfully completed the 220 KV line along with substation worked for the ECL project within the 10-month deadline. The cement company, which faced hurdles initially to avail the required power, got it after the intervention of OPTCL CMD Hemant Sharma.

Sharma had assured to construct an additional 220 KV switching station at the premises of ECL for the future use of OPTCL.Project Head of Kalinga Nagar unit, PK Singh said ECL will get uninterrupted 220 KV power supply due to successful energisation of the plant.