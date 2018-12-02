Home States Odisha

Employment for 5 lakh Odisha youths on the cards

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated several projects worth Rs 300 crores and laid foundation stones for many others.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing a public gathering at Khalikote University stadium on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Empowerment  of women is imminent for development of the society and State, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Addressing a public gathering at the Khalikote University stadium in the city on Saturday, he said several development programmes are being implemented in the State for welfare of women. He informed that reservation of 33 per cent for women in State Assembly has been approved.

On a whirlwind tour of the city, Naveen inaugurated several projects worth Rs 300 crores and laid foundation stones for many others. He inaugurated the Biju Patnaik Adarsha Vidyalaya (BPAV) at Palur Hills. The BPAV is a mega urban educational complex for Scheduled Tribe students having  an overall capacity for 1,500 students. It is a fully residential school with state of the art facilities for academics and extracurricular activities. Students have been admitted from 2018-19 academic session and will follow CBSE pattern curriculum.

The Chief Minister said the State Government is committed to provide the best educational facilities to the ST and SC students. Currently, the State Government operates around 4300 residential schools, with more than 6400 hostels providing residential accommodation to 6 lakh students, which is the highest in the country.

The State Government has  also sanctioned 100 new hostels for providing residential facilities to 10,000 OBC/SEBC students while 40 new hostels with an overall housing capacity for 4,000 students have been sanctioned for minority students, he added.

Naveen laid foundation stone for two 500 bed OBC hostels for boys and girls and a 200-bed hostel for minority students  at Karapalli village. He also inaugurated new HRD Centre building, library annex building, a new academic block at Berhampur University.

He said Odisha has been able to carve a niche for itself in the global arena by successfully hosting the Hockey World Cup. He added that over `4 lakh crore investment proposals have been received through Make In Odisha conclave that would create job opportunities for around 5 lakh unemployed youths.

Accompanied by Ministers Ramesh Majhi, Suryanarayana Patra, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Usha Devi and MLAs of Ganjam district, the Chief Minister inaugurated Berhampur-Gopalpur railway over bridge, new building of District Tourist Office, Berhampur Academic-cum-Workshop building and new building of Mahila Police Station. Police detained some BJP activists in wake of the Chief Minister’s programme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha jobs Odisha youth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp