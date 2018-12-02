Home States Odisha

Ethnic, rural crafts big hit at Pallishree Mela in Odisha's Baliyatra

Odisha Baliyatra

Pallishree Mela 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The ethnic and rural crafts besides fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) are a big hit in Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra fair ground. With the annual event on the banks of river Mahanadi coming to an end on Sunday, Pallishree Mela, the dedicated pavilion of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is set to break its last year’s record so far as sales is concerned.

ORMAS has been organizing the national-level Pallishree Mela in order to provide direct selling platforms to rural producers to exhibit their products and enable them in getting better price by eliminating intermediaries. This year, ORMAS has come up with as many as 383 stalls devoted to ethnic and rural crafts and FMCGs at the mela  at Baliyatra fairground where around 1,300 stalls have been set up. 

While ethnic and rural crafts from 22 States across the country and Odisha are a major attraction, more than 1,100 artisans and over 300 self-help groups (SHGs) have participated in the trade fair. Business worth around `10 crore was registered in the last eight days of the mela, which had begun on November 23. The business registered at the fair last year was `13.16 crore. Record business of around `2.38 crore along with footfall of over 3 lakh was registered at the fair last Sunday. “We are expecting to do more business on the last two days with more footfalls expected on Saturday and Sunday,” said ORMAS deputy director Bipin Bihari Rout.

Woolen winter garments from Jammu and Kashmir, bed-sheets and leather products from Rajasthan, footwear from Punjab, Dhokra casting and tribal jewellery from Jharkhand are much in demand for their price and durability. There is also high demand for wooden works of Kalahandi and Bargarh, handloom sarees of Cuttack’s Maniabandh and Tussar fabrics of Western Odisha at the fair.

“The traders have not only generated a surplus demand but created a market niche for themselves at the annual maritime trade fair,” said Rout. Goods sold at Pallishree Mela are being delivered to customers exclusively in bio-degradable packaging materials and carry bags. “All the stalls are delivering the goods in paper, cotton or jute bags instead of the hazardous polythene bags,” he added. 

