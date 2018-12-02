Odisha governor praises state's Centurion University of Technology and Management

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI : The sixth convocation of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), the first Government notified ‘skill university’ was held on its campus here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal said the relationship between universe and university is akin to cosmic and individual consciousness. The Governor lauded CUTM for its intensive and active involvement in empowering communities by imparting skill-integrated higher education.

Attending the convocation as chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Western Sydney University (WSU) of Australia Prof Barney Glover highlighted the similarities between WSU and CUTM in their commitment towards community building. He said the role of university in the present times extends beyond imparting higher education to create an innovative and futuristic ecosystem. Around 14 PhD, 40 MPhil, 37 MTech, 37 MBA, 205 MSc, 338 BSc, 648 BTech, 270 Diploma and 37 D Pharma passouts were given certificates on the occasion. Besides, 25 gold medals were given to toppers across all streams.

Among others, president of CUTM Muktikant Mishra, vice-president DN Rao and vice-chancellor Haribandhu Panda were present. Later, the Governor held discussion with Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha and other district level officials at Collectorate and inquired about various development and welfare schemes being implemented in the district.