Odisha government cancels leases of 6 defaulting mines

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday cancelled mining leases of six mines as the leaseholders failed to pay the penalty imposed on them for excess mining.Mining leases of Arjun Ladha, Mineral Trading, HG Pandya & Others, BD Patnaik, Bhanj Mineral and MR Das Mines were cancelled after they failed to pay the stipulated penalty imposed by the government for illegal mining.

The Supreme Court in its August 2, 2017 order had directed the State Government for 100 per cent recovery of minerals mined in excess of the approved mining plan. Though the deadline was to collect the penalty imposed was December 31, 2017, several lease holders including the above mentioned mines have not paid the amount imposed on them till date.

Even as the apex court refused to extend the December 31, 2017 deadline, it had allowed the State Government to collect penalties with 12 pc interest from the defaulters. The State Government had issued notices to 131 mining leaseholders following the Supreme Court order.