HIV continues to spread in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

Sukant Kumar Sahu

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has seen a continued spread of HIV/AIDS epidemic over the past 13 years. While 1,041 HIV-positive individuals have been identified, 249 have succumbed to the epidemic. The number of HIV-affected persons continues to rise in the district despite maximum efforts to control the disease.

As per reports, the health department had reportedly tested blood samples of 2,98,211 this year. Of this, 71 individuals were affected by HIV and 18 individuals died of the disease this year. Of the 26 blocks, Rairangpur reported highest number of 124 HIV patients while Baripada and Bisoi stood at second and third with 111 and 102 patients respectively.

While numerous efforts have been made to aid HIV-positive individuals, there is still a long way to go before this disease can be fully eradicated. Sources said the district lacks better healthcare facilities to provide medical treatment to HIV-positive individuals. Absence of Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre has affected the ‘Stop AIDS’ drive and forced the patients to visit Balasore for clinical treatment. Despite repeated demands to set up more ART centres in the district, there has been no headway.

According to medial sources, there are two main types of HIV – HIV-1 (the most common) and HIV-2 (relatively uncommon and less infectious). HIV-1 affected individuals are more in India.The district administration has set up Facility Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (FICTC) in all 23 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Standard Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (SICTC) at 10 health centres in Baripada, Betnoti, Badasahi, Udala, Bisoi, Rairangpur, Jashipur, Karanjia and Thakurmunda.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Purabi Mohanty said higher officials have been apprised about setting up more ART centres and steps are being taken to intensify awareness drive in the district.

414 cases in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A total of 414 HIV positive cases, including 97 women, have been identified in the district from 2006 to October 2018. Of this, 75, including 12 women have succumbed to the disease. In order to create awareness on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Zilla Swasthay Samiti on Saturday organised a meeting here where students and civil society members attended.

Collector N Tirumala Naik, CDMO Fanindra Kumar Panigrahi and DIPRO Pramod Kumar Naik were present. They said prevention is the only method available for the deadly AIDS. A rally, blood testing camp and a street play by Pathani Samant Nursing School were organised. District Medical Officer Sweta Mohapatra said 163 HIV patients have been benefited under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.