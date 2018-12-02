Nature trail to Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) which launched the nature trail walk to Chandaka last week has extended it to Nandankanan park. The Nandankanan Park Walk started at the biological park early in the morning on Saturday as a nature trail under the Bhubaneswar Nature Walk series. The nature walkers saw the Sambar, Asiatic Lions, Royal Bengal Tigers and various deer, including the diminutive Mouse Deer.

The key highlight of the walk was the Aviary, an artificially-built space where the birds were left free.

The entire space is built like a tropical paradise, with an artificial waterfall that made the walkers feel absolutely at peace, Bhubaneswar Development Authority officials said.

