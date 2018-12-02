Home States Odisha

Expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout invites ex-BJP leaders Bijay Mohapatra and Dilip Ray

They are in politics since the time of Biju Patnaik and know the ideals and the foresight of the legendary leader.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra

Ray and Mohapatra had joined BJP in 2012.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as speculation over the future course of action of senior leaders, Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra, continues after their resignation from the BJP on Friday, expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout on saturday invited them to join his new outfit Biju Samatakranti Dal (BSD) to fight against corruption, misrule, dynasty politics in the State and bring development.

Stating that people of Odisha desperately want a change in government, Rout, who is the campaign committee chairman of BSD, said, “I request those who are in favour of a change to come under one umbrella.”“Both Dilip and Bijay are seasoned leaders.

ALSO READ: No impact on party after Ray and Mohapatra's resignations: BJP

They are in politics since the time of Biju Patnaik and know the ideals and the foresight of the legendary leader. If they are planning to take a decision on this perspective, I will welcome them,” Rout told mediapersons here. 

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Jena had said on Friday that the doors of the BJD are always open thereby hinting that the regional outfit is not averse to take in the two leaders.Reacting to reports that the two leaders are planning to join BJD, Rout said it is not right to compromise self-respect for power and position. 

TAGS
BJP leaders resign BJD Odisha BJP

Comments

