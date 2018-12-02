Rayagada's signature campaign on AIDS

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A signature campaign was organised by the district administration on Saturday on the occasion of World AIDS Day here. An awareness chariot was also flagged off by the Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar that would move round the district to create awareness among people about HIV/AIDS. In the last 15 years, 153 people of Rayagada have died of AIDS.

While 55 HIV positive cases were reported in 2017, the number rose to 61 by October this year. The Collector said this year, facilities for CD4 count and viral load tests have been made in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Rayagada.

At present, DHH has an integrated anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre which will be converted into a full fledged unit soon. Currently, 230 persons living with HIV/AIDs are availing ART facility at the ART centre in DHH.