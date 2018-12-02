Home States Odisha

Tribal villagers in Koraput protest boundary wall work of NALCO

Till date, OSL has taken three extensions from NALCO over the work order.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  A Clash erupted between tribal villagers and some supporters of Odisha Stevedores Ltd (OSL) over construction of a boundary wall of NALCO under Damanjodi police limits on Saturday. NALCO had awarded the tender for construction of a boundary wall on land that it acquired near Ambagaon village to OSL in September 2016 and the work was supposed to be completed within 14 months. However, OSL could not implement the work due to opposition by locals.

Till date, OSL has taken three extensions from NALCO over the work order. As its present contract was to expire by November 30, OSL began work on the boundary wall on Friday. When villagers of Ambagaon came to know about it on Saturday, they staged demonstration and this led to a clash between some tribals and supporters of  OSL. Villagers lodged a complaint in Damanjodi police station against the company alleging that OSL supporters assaulted them and snatched gold ornaments of some agitating women. 

Villagers are protesting construction of the boundary over their employment demand. They are demanding contractual employment of 152 villagers in the plant. Villagers alleged that they were holding talks in a peaceful manner with NALCO officials when OSL used force to remove them from the site.They also urged Koraput SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh, to give them protection as OSL supporters are giving them death threats. 

The SP said  police force has been deployed at Ambagaon village to avoid any untoward situation. Sunabeda SDPO N Behera is camping at Damanjodi. Construction work has been stopped until  an amicable solution is reached between villagers and administration.

