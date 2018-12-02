Home States Odisha

Vishal-Shekhar magic in Bhubaneswar

Musician  duo Vishal and Shekhar  punctuated their performance by interacting with the audience and sung songs like ‘India Wale’ and ‘Dhan Te Dan’.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Dadlani

Singer Vishal Dadlani performs on the first day of .FEST in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Musician  duo Vishal and Shekhar mesmerised the audience with their super-hit numbers at the inaugural ceremony of Bhubaneswar City Festival (.Festival) on Saturday. Overcoming a system glitch in the beginning, the duo belted out hits one after another. They punctuated their performance by interacting with the audience and sung songs like ‘India Wale’ and ‘Dhan Te Dan’. Over 20,000 people turned up at the show which turned out to be a big hit.

Earlier, the fest was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari in the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda. The International Street Food Festival also kicked off on the day. 

The event, which coincides  with Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, is being jointly organising by Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Odisha Tourism.The festival will see performances by popular Bollywood singers like Sona Mohapatra, Farhan Akhtar, Krishna Beura, Shreya Ghosal and Rituraj Mohanty. Biswa Kalyan Rath will stage stand-up comedy during the festival that will conclude on December 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar City Festival Vishal-Shekhar Vishal Dadlani Shekhar Ravijani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp