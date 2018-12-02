Vishal-Shekhar magic in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Musician duo Vishal and Shekhar mesmerised the audience with their super-hit numbers at the inaugural ceremony of Bhubaneswar City Festival (.Festival) on Saturday. Overcoming a system glitch in the beginning, the duo belted out hits one after another. They punctuated their performance by interacting with the audience and sung songs like ‘India Wale’ and ‘Dhan Te Dan’. Over 20,000 people turned up at the show which turned out to be a big hit.

Earlier, the fest was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari in the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda. The International Street Food Festival also kicked off on the day.

The event, which coincides with Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, is being jointly organising by Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Odisha Tourism.The festival will see performances by popular Bollywood singers like Sona Mohapatra, Farhan Akhtar, Krishna Beura, Shreya Ghosal and Rituraj Mohanty. Biswa Kalyan Rath will stage stand-up comedy during the festival that will conclude on December 16.