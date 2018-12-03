Appoint special educators in schools: Odisha government to district officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from various quarters, the State Government has asked the district education officials to take steps for appointment of special educators in primary and upper primary schools to improve the standard of education for differently-abled children.

The Directorate of Elementary Education under the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department has issued an order to the District Education Officers (DEOs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) in this regard seeking an action taken report at the earliest.

Sources said the move came after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) intervened into the matter and asked the department to look into it. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which came into force in 2016, has provisions for appointment of special educators in schools at primary and upper primary levels to improve the standard of education for children with special needs. As per provisions, the Government will ensure appointment of at least one special educator in each primary and upper primary school. However, not a single special educator has been appointed in these schools so far, sources added.

In June, the Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) had urged the S&ME department to implement the provisions and submit an action taken report in this regard. However, the department had failed to act, sources said.

Sources in the Directorate of the Elementary Education said there is a provision of `3,000 per year for every child with special needs studying in Government and Government-aided schools for his/her study materials and stipend.