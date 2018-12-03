Home States Odisha

Odisha Hockey World Cup 2018 child brand ambassador cheers hockey teams

Seeing her interest for hockey, the State Government had invited her as child ambassador of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nishitha Kaur with her father at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday | Express

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eight-year-old Nishtha Kaur of Punjab is a cheerleader in-the-making! The little girl, who was appointed as child ambassador for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, showed off her national pride during a match here at Kalinga Stadium and cheered the teams along with her father Gurvinder Singh.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera and Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev had met her during the Commonwealth Games at Australia’s Queensland in April 2018 while she was cheering the Indian hockey team at Gold Cost Hockey Centre. Seeing her interest for hockey, the State Government had invited her as child ambassador of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Long way from Melbourne city in Australia, Kaur reached here to cheer the hockey teams recently. She also motivated her family to join her at the World Cup venue. 

“At present, I am studying in Class III and will play hockey in my school team from next year. Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh of Indian men’s team and Rani Rampal, captain of Indian women team, are my favourite hockey players,” said jubilant Nishtha.

“I will be very happy if India and Australia will be in the World Cup final. My first favourite team is Australia. The stadium is one among the best stadiums in the world and spectators are really sports loving,” she added.

Her father Gurvinder Singh, who is a member of Melbourne State hockey team, said, “Nishtha often accompanies me during my games in Australia. We have witnessed many international hockey matches together.”

“When I was in the Indian University team, I met Odia hockey icon Dilip Tirkey during Federation Cup in 1996-97 and also played together. I was the mid-fielder and he was playing fullback in our team,” he added.

