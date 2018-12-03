Congress’ Naba Das to follow Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra?

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the storm over the resignation of senior leaders Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra from the BJP two days back is yet to subside, speculation is rife in political circles here that Jharsuguda legislator and working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das will soon quit the party.

The three senior leaders, having substantial influence in their own areas, are likely to join the BJD. Though things are yet to take a final shape, indications given by these leaders point towards their destination.

All eyes are now on the establishment day of the BJD on December 26 when these leaders and many others are likely to join the party. Sources said a public meeting will be organised on the day to welcome the new entrants and the establishment day will not be held in the party headquarters like previous years.

BJD leaders, however, maintained that nothing has been finalised as yet and a decision on how to celebrate the establishment day will be taken by Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The possibility of Das joining the ruling party gained ground after a meeting he presided over at the Congress office at Raghunathpalli of Kolabira block in Jharsuguda district on Saturday. During the meeting, he is reported to have asked partymen whether they will support him if he joined any other political party. The party leaders assured him all support.

Similarly, at a meeting of party workers at Hatianala panchayat office in Laikera block on Sunday, Das announced that the demand of people for the declaration of Laikera as a sub-division will be fulfilled, no matter from which party he would contest next election.

After the meeting, he told the mediapersons that people had allowed him to decide how the development of the area can be accelerated and added that he was not concerned about any party. “I want development of the area,” he said.

What has given credence to the speculations over Das joining BJD is the clout he enjoys in the district administrations for which even ruling party’s leaders are envious.

Das, however, told this paper that he never talked about joining any other party. “My message was only on how to develop the area,” he said.

Former Union minister and chairman of the manifesto committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Srikant Jena said, “I don’t believe the speculations about Das joining the BJD. The political picture of the country will see a change after December 11 when the results of Assembly elections of five states would be announced and BJD will disintegrate,” he said.