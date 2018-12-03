Home States Odisha

Criminal held after encounter near Cuttack

A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with Jagatpur police on Mahanadi riverbed on Sunday night.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with Jagatpur police on Mahanadi riverbed on Sunday night. The injured criminal, identified as Guru Charan Patra alias Guria of Chahapada, has been admitted to SCBMCH.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip-off that Guria was moving on Mahanadi riverbed near Jagatpur New Market, the special squad, led by Jagatpur IIC BN Pati, raided the area. Seeing the police, he tried to flee. Police gave him a chase on the riverbed.

Guria hurled a bomb at the police and an OAPF jawan sustained injuries. “When the police chased him, the criminal opened fire at the cops. The IIC retaliated and the criminal took a bullet on his left thigh. Police then nabbed him,” said Singh.

Guria was wanted in two cases, including hurling bombs and setting a JCB machine on fire. Earlier, Guria was arrested by Jagatpur police with bullet injury on his right thigh after an encounter on Barabodia canal road on February 28 night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp