Criminal held after encounter near Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with Jagatpur police on Mahanadi riverbed on Sunday night. The injured criminal, identified as Guru Charan Patra alias Guria of Chahapada, has been admitted to SCBMCH.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip-off that Guria was moving on Mahanadi riverbed near Jagatpur New Market, the special squad, led by Jagatpur IIC BN Pati, raided the area. Seeing the police, he tried to flee. Police gave him a chase on the riverbed.

Guria hurled a bomb at the police and an OAPF jawan sustained injuries. “When the police chased him, the criminal opened fire at the cops. The IIC retaliated and the criminal took a bullet on his left thigh. Police then nabbed him,” said Singh.

Guria was wanted in two cases, including hurling bombs and setting a JCB machine on fire. Earlier, Guria was arrested by Jagatpur police with bullet injury on his right thigh after an encounter on Barabodia canal road on February 28 night.