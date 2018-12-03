Doctors transfer irks Talcher residents

By Express News Service

ANGUL: AT a time when Talcher sub-divisional hospital is faced with acute shortage of doctors, the transfer of four senior doctors by the State Government has led to widespread resentment among the residents of the coal city.

The doctors who have been transferred are Asoke Kumar Kar, Purnima Udgata, Parameswar Jena and Tarun Sahu. Locals said the transfer is yet another blow to the health service in the city.

Different organisations had submitted memorandum to Talcher Sub-Collector and also held dharnas in front of the hospital demanding immediate cancellation of the transfer order. Residents of Talcher and adjoining Parjang block of Dhenkanal district, along with those from Kaniha, Khamar and Pallahara and others depend on the hospital.

As per an estimate, around 500 people visit the 50-bed hospital daily. The hospital has seven doctors against the sanctioned strength of 15. The hospital also does not have adequate paramedical staff. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Naik said he has forwarded the memorandum to the Government.

Meanwhile, CDMO, Angul Trilochan Pradhan said the four doctors had opted for transfer of their choice and it was not a Government order. “Of course there is shortage of doctors in Talcher but we hope the situation will improve once the doctors appointed under District Mineral Fund join the hospital,” he said.