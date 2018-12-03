Home States Odisha

Doctors transfer irks Talcher residents

The doctors who have been transferred are Asoke Kumar Kar, Purnima Udgata, Parameswar Jena and Tarun Sahu. Locals said the transfer is yet another blow to the health service in the city.

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: AT a time when Talcher sub-divisional hospital is faced with acute shortage of doctors, the transfer of four senior doctors by the State Government has led to widespread resentment among the residents of the coal city.

The doctors who have been transferred are Asoke Kumar Kar, Purnima Udgata, Parameswar Jena and Tarun Sahu. Locals said the transfer is yet another blow to the health service in the city.

Different organisations had submitted memorandum to Talcher Sub-Collector and  also held dharnas in front of the hospital demanding immediate cancellation of the transfer order. Residents of Talcher and adjoining Parjang block of Dhenkanal district, along with those from Kaniha, Khamar and Pallahara and others depend on the hospital.

As per an estimate, around 500 people visit the 50-bed hospital daily. The hospital has seven doctors against the sanctioned strength of 15. The hospital also does not have adequate paramedical staff. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Naik said he has forwarded the memorandum to the Government.
Meanwhile, CDMO, Angul Trilochan Pradhan said the four doctors had opted for transfer of their choice and it was not a Government order. “Of course there is shortage of doctors in Talcher but we hope the situation will improve once the doctors appointed under District Mineral Fund join the hospital,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp