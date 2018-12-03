Home States Odisha

Farmers forced to sell paddy below MSP: Odisha BJP

Purohit further alleged that rice millers are not lifting paddy from the mandis till they got a price cut for 4 to 5 kg per bag much to the chagrin of the farmers.

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the paddy procurement scam in Kendrapara district returned to hunt the Odisha Government, the BJP on Sunday claimed that farmers of the State are forced to go for distress sale due to shortage of mandis and non-payment of minimum support price (MSP) by Government appointed agencies.

“Farmers are not getting MSP of paddy due to a price cut at procurement centres. As millers are dictating terms, farmers are forced to go for distress sale of their agriculture produce,” BJP MLA Pradip Purohit alleged.

It is ironical that farmers are made to sell their paddy below the MSP at a time when the State Government and several farmers’ organisations have been urging the Centre to double the MSP of paddy, he said.
Even as the official date for paddy procurement in Kharif Marketing Season-2018 was November 1, the State Government prepared a schedule for districts under the three Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) after due consultation with Collectors.

Though procurement of paddy was scheduled to start from November 5 in Northern Division, only a few market yards have started functioning, he said.

While paddy stocks are piling up in the market yards, non-functioning of the mandis have forced the farmers to sell their stocks to middlemen who are agents of the local rice millers at whatever price they quote, the BJP legislator said.

The Centre has fixed paddy MSP at Rs 1,750 per quintal for common variety and `1,770 for Grade-A variety, but the farmers are selling paddy at Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,200 per quintal to private traders. 

Purohit further alleged that rice millers are not lifting paddy from the mandis till they got a price cut for 4 to 5 kg per bag much to the chagrin of the farmers. Even as a House Committee under the chairmanship of Speaker decided during the winter session of the Assembly to meet the Prime Minister and the President to press the demand for MSP hike, the Government has left the farmers at the mercy of the private traders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp