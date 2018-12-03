Home States Odisha

Fire destroys standing paddy crop on 12 acre land in Kendrapara

Standing paddy crop worth lakhs over an area of 12 acre was damaged in a fire mishap in Mulabasant village under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Saturday night.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Standing paddy crop worth lakhs over an area of 12 acres was damaged in a fire mishap in Mulabasant village under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Saturday night.

The mishap occurred as sparks emanated from electrical wires that came in contact with each other and fell on the paddy crop, said Amar Pradhan, a farmer of Mulabasant village. “The fire that erupted in a corner of the field at around 8.30 pm engulfed paddy crop on a 12-acre land in no time and devoured all that came on its way,” said Satyabhama Pradhan, another farmer of the village.

Several farmers tried desperately to douse the flame and retrieve their half-burnt paddy crop. Fire service personnel, with the help of locals, managed to contain the fire from spreading to other fields. However, paddy crop belonging to around 25 farmers were gutted in the mishap. 

“Our fate now hangs in balance as fire played havoc with our crop,” said Janardan Das, a farmer. Mahendra Sethi, another farmer of the village, wondered how will he repay the loans availed from banks as his field too bore the brunt of the inferno. Bipin Behera, who suffered heavy loss as paddy crop over his four acres of land was destroyed in the fire, said, “I had borrowed `60,000 from the village society to cultivate paddy. Now I am ruined.”

Panchanana Swain, the Sarpanch of Balipala gram panchayat, demanded proper compensation for the farmers.

Contacted, Sub-Collector of Kendrapara Sanjay Mishra said, “I have already directed the Tehsildar of Mahakalapada and the District Agriculture Officer to submit a report on the incident after visiting the village. Assistance would be provided to the affected farmers accordingly.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp