Fire destroys standing paddy crop on 12 acre land in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Standing paddy crop worth lakhs over an area of 12 acres was damaged in a fire mishap in Mulabasant village under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Saturday night.

The mishap occurred as sparks emanated from electrical wires that came in contact with each other and fell on the paddy crop, said Amar Pradhan, a farmer of Mulabasant village. “The fire that erupted in a corner of the field at around 8.30 pm engulfed paddy crop on a 12-acre land in no time and devoured all that came on its way,” said Satyabhama Pradhan, another farmer of the village.

Several farmers tried desperately to douse the flame and retrieve their half-burnt paddy crop. Fire service personnel, with the help of locals, managed to contain the fire from spreading to other fields. However, paddy crop belonging to around 25 farmers were gutted in the mishap.

“Our fate now hangs in balance as fire played havoc with our crop,” said Janardan Das, a farmer. Mahendra Sethi, another farmer of the village, wondered how will he repay the loans availed from banks as his field too bore the brunt of the inferno. Bipin Behera, who suffered heavy loss as paddy crop over his four acres of land was destroyed in the fire, said, “I had borrowed `60,000 from the village society to cultivate paddy. Now I am ruined.”

Panchanana Swain, the Sarpanch of Balipala gram panchayat, demanded proper compensation for the farmers.

Contacted, Sub-Collector of Kendrapara Sanjay Mishra said, “I have already directed the Tehsildar of Mahakalapada and the District Agriculture Officer to submit a report on the incident after visiting the village. Assistance would be provided to the affected farmers accordingly.”

