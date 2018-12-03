Hospital on Wheels a failure: Odisha Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The OPCC on Sunday came down heavily on the State Government over the non-existent health services in many parts of Odisha though the Hospital on Wheels was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in March with much fanfare.

The Government is propagating about ‘Health for All’ scheme by spending crores of rupees, but has not taken any tangible step to spread healthcare among the people, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said. Patnaik said Odisha had 2,884 hospitals before 2000, but the Government has opened only 56 healthcare institutions in the State during the last 19 years during which the population has increased by more than 86 lakh.

He alleged that the number of beds in hospitals has increased from 14,370 to 16,261 during the period. Alleging that infant mortality rate in State still remains a matter of concern at 68, Patnaik blamed the Chief Minister for the sorry state of affairs in health sector.

OPCC spokesman Rajani Kumar Mohanty alleged that Hospital on Wheels launched to take healthcare to inaccessible areas of State has completely failed as the mobile hospitals are not seen anywhere.