Home States Odisha

Hospital on Wheels a failure: Odisha Congress

OPCC spokesman Rajani Kumar Mohanty alleged that Hospital on Wheels launched to take healthcare to inaccessible areas of State has completely failed as the mobile hospitals are not seen anywhere.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The OPCC on Sunday came down heavily on the State Government over the non-existent health services in many parts of Odisha though the Hospital on Wheels was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in March with much fanfare. 

The Government is propagating about ‘Health for All’ scheme by spending crores of rupees, but has not taken any tangible step to spread healthcare among the people, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said. Patnaik said Odisha had 2,884 hospitals before 2000, but the Government has opened only 56 healthcare institutions in the State during the last 19 years during which the population has increased by more than 86 lakh. 

He alleged that the number of beds in hospitals has increased from 14,370 to 16,261 during the period. Alleging that infant mortality rate in State still remains a matter of concern at 68, Patnaik blamed the Chief Minister for the sorry state of affairs in health sector. 

OPCC spokesman Rajani Kumar Mohanty alleged that Hospital on Wheels launched to take healthcare to inaccessible areas of State has completely failed as the mobile hospitals are not seen anywhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp