Kathak, Odissi enthral audience on day two of Konark fest 

By Express News Service

KONARK: A series of performances by a troupe from Chhattisgarh led by Yasmin Singh, an accomplished Kathak practitioner of the Raigarh School, left the audience enchanted at Konark Festival 2018 here on Sunday. The first Kathak rendition depicted Lord Krishna’s childhood activities which were adored by Gopis for Rasleela.

The next recital was Shiv Om that described the culmination of the process of creation followed by Shakti Swaroopa to salute the power of Indian women. The final presentation was Anubhuti, a unique dance form that emanated from the Raigarh Royal family. Noted Odissi danseuse Sharmila Biswas led the second set of performances.

Odissi by Dancers of Odishi Vision presented Darshan, a four-part production celebrating Lord Shiva creating Tandava and Parvati, Lasya. It was followed by Kalashree, which depicted the beauty of Kalaa, Shinagar and Ecstasy of Celebration.Among others, RDC Central Division Mahendra Kumar Mallick, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Director Bijaya Kumar Nayak, Special Secretary, Tourism Archana Patnaik, Joint Director, Tourism Utpal Kumar Pati and Secretary Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Bijaya Kumar Jena were present. ENS