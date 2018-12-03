Home States Odisha

Kathak, Odissi enthral audience on day two of Konark fest 

The first Kathak rendition depicted Lord Krishna’s childhood activities which were adored by Gopis for Rasleela.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KONARK: A series of performances by a troupe from Chhattisgarh led by Yasmin Singh, an accomplished Kathak practitioner of the Raigarh School, left the audience enchanted at Konark Festival 2018 here on Sunday. The first Kathak rendition depicted Lord Krishna’s childhood activities which were adored by Gopis for Rasleela.

The next recital was Shiv Om that described the culmination of the process of creation followed by Shakti Swaroopa to salute the power of Indian women. The final presentation was Anubhuti, a unique dance form that emanated from the Raigarh Royal family. Noted Odissi danseuse Sharmila Biswas led the second set of performances.

Odissi by Dancers of Odishi Vision presented Darshan, a four-part production celebrating Lord Shiva creating Tandava and Parvati, Lasya. It was followed by Kalashree, which depicted the beauty of Kalaa, Shinagar and Ecstasy of Celebration.Among others, RDC Central Division Mahendra Kumar Mallick, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Director Bijaya Kumar Nayak, Special Secretary, Tourism Archana Patnaik, Joint Director, Tourism Utpal Kumar Pati and Secretary Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Bijaya Kumar Jena were present. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp