Legal action sought against director of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Sambalpur

Apart from legal action against the director, the JDA also demanded his immediate removal from the post besides registration of FIR and cancellation of MCI registration.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has sought legal action against the director of the institution, Ashwini Pujahari, for conducting experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without its consent and approval of the ethics committee.

The association alleged that several poor patients have suffered injuries and some even died due to the unproven experimental surgeries allegedly conducted by Pujahari. JDA vice-president Himanshu Mishra alleged that Pujahari used table salt terming it as hypertonic saline, to treat a patient suffering from cancer, who later died. Without revealing the name of the victim, he alleged that Pujahari had also used lemon juice for treatment of a patient in the hospital. He said while the percentage of sodium chloride in table salt is 99 per cent, only 3 per cent sodium chloride is found in hypertonic saline.

“The application of the edible salt for treatment results in salt toxicity and causes death,” Mishra said. He further alleged that Pujahari has never registered No Randomised Control Trial on table salt or lemon juice therapy in the clinical trial registry of India or anywhere in world.

“Moreover, Pujahari does not have any publication on table salt experiment on cancer surgery at all. The experiments conducted by Pujahari on poor patients are criminal offence,” he said. Mishra said the association has submitted all evidence before the team that visited VIMSAR to probe allegations against Pujahari.

Apart from legal action against the director, the JDA also demanded his immediate removal from the post besides registration of FIR and cancellation of MCI registration.

Pujahari, however, refuted the allegations made against him. He said the junior doctors have not studied the literature properly. Had they studied the literature, they would not have levelled the allegations, he added. The JDA resorted to cease work over the demand for removal of Pujahari alleging his involvement in a series of unlawful activities on November 17 . Their agitation entered its 16th day on Sunday.

