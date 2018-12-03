Home States Odisha

Notes of emotion in sync with Indian hockey team

Indian passes in their own half were cheered on like goal-scoring opportunities.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Watching a hockey match here can be a thrilling experience. But to really understand the ethos of the fanbase here, one has to listen to their ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ and ‘yays’ from outside the stadium. It may sound boring but listening to India play an international encounter through the emotions of 15,000 people at the Kalinga Stadium is anything but boring. They react to everything - a stoppage in play, a mis-trap, an angled 45-yard coast-to-coast pass, a video referral... their emotions are so full that even the casual onlooker feels like he/she is living the experience.

On Sunday, when India was playing Belgium to decide the winners of Pool C, that gamut of emotions came a full circle in what was an emotional roller-coaster of an hour. Belgium’s mastery and command of the full press meant India, and the crowd were virtual passengers. The only reaction was ‘aah’ as the Red Lions repeatedly robbed the hosts of possession before building promising attacks.

Coach Harendra Singh always asks his players to feed off the crowd but that avenue was shut for business because they were deprived of the ball for large parts. The crowd, in turn, was reduced to the status of being impolite cheerleaders, like clapping hands for opposition errors.

That pattern, however, changed after India bypassed the press by going aerial. The World No 5, whose next match is against Canada on Saturday, restored parity through a penalty stroke which gave way to a generous smattering of ‘yay’. 

The subsequent goal, a close-range finish by Simranjeet Singh following clever stickwork by Kothajit Singh down the left byline, brought the roof down. The sell out crowd, which had been treated to a less than satisfying appetiser (South Africa 1-1 Canada) on a weekend, were properly at it now.

Indian passes in their own half were cheered on like goal-scoring opportunities. This was an intimidating atmosphere for any team to play in and Belgium might have been forgiven for fearing the worst. But, after hanging on, they found the combination to quieten the crowd after Simon Gougnard four minutes from time. The reaction from the crowd was very predictable. Aah.

Hockey World Cup 2018

